Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in 24 hours

The national capital has not reported any deaths due to coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours but 425 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the Delhi Health Department on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:25 IST
Delhi reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital has not reported any deaths due to coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours but 425 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the Delhi Health Department on Friday. "With 425 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Delhi now stands at 8,895 including 5,254 active cases and 3,518 recovered /migrated," according to an official statement released by the Health Department.

Till now, 123 people have succumbed to the disease in Delhi. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,970, of which 27,920 have recovered/migrated and there are 2629 deaths.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

Peaky Blinders, one of the most popular shows on Netflix has not yet confirmed its release date of Season 6. But fans are hoping that it would be present on the screens by the end of 2020. Read further to get the latest updates on the immin...

Euro zone bonds yields slip; Lagarde to join Eurogroup meeting

Core euro zone bond yields edged lower on Friday, largely disconnected from swings in global risk appetite, before a key meeting between euro area finance ministers. The Eurogroup will meet on Friday afternoon via teleconference to discuss ...

Stranded UP labourers in Andhra Pradesh accuse District Administration of not sending them back to their homes

Forty-two labourers working in Dalmia Cements near Jammala Madugu in Kadapa district are waiting for a helping hand to send them back to Uttar Pradesh, their native state. They allege that despite Uttar Pradesh governments permission, the A...

French lockdown led to less drug trafficking and spike in prices

The lockdown imposed in France to combat the coronavirus led to a sharp drop in drug trafficking and a huge spike in prices, officials said on Friday.Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told a news conference that there had been a drop of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020