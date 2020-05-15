Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:58 IST
New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm LUCKNOW DEL37 UP-MIGRANTS-LD ACCIDENTS Heading home during lockdown, 6 migrant workers killed, 95 injured in separate road accidents in UP Lucknow: Six migrant workers were killed and 95 others injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh when they were returning home during the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Friday. . CHANDIGARH DES5 HR-LOCKDOWN-BUSES Buses back on select routes in Haryana Chandigarh: The Haryana Roadways on Friday resumed bus services on select routes within the State, the first time since the lockdown was announced in March. .

JAIPUR DEL46 RJ-VIRUS-GRAVEYARDS On graveyard shift in Jaipur, mortuary workers put in their best Jaipur: Hindu or Muslim, Vishnu is there for anyone leaving the world behind. . Before the coronavirus outbreak, Vishnu Gurjar, 27, had never been to a graveyard. But the mortuary worker at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital now makes regular trips to both cremation grounds and graveyards, helping with the funerals of Hindus and Muslims. .

DEHRADUN DES4 UKD-MIGRANTS-GHOST-VILLAGES COVID-19: Uttarakhand using 'ghost' villages as quarantine centres Dehradun: Abandoned houses in Pauri district's 'ghost' villages, called so as they have become empty after their residents left them, are proving useful for the administration which is converting them into quarantine centres for migrants returning in droves to Uttarakhand. DEHRADUN DES1 UKD-BADRINATH Portals of Badrinath thrown open Dehradun: The sacred portals of Badrinath were opened early on Friday with only a select group of priests and Devasthanam Board officials attending the low-key ceremony. . JAIPUR DES10 RJ-MEGHWAL-AIRLIFTED Rajasthan social justice minister airlifted to Gurgaon hospital Jaipur: Rajasthan's Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Bhanwarlal Meghwal was on Friday airlifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for further treatment. .

NEW DELHI LGD13 VIRUS-DL-HC-TABLIGHI JAMAAT Delhi govt to release Tablighi Jamaat members with no COVID-19 symptoms from quarantine: HC told New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was informed on Friday that the AAP government has decided to release the members of Tablighi Jamaat, who have completed mandatory quarantine and show no coronavirus symptoms.. .

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav jokes about economic package

Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at the Atmanirbhar economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that self-reliance and loans do not go together. The opposition leader posted a make-belie...

Spain quarantines overseas travellers as coronavirus death toll pace slows

Spain started imposing a quarantine on incoming overseas travellers on Friday and added new restrictions to international traffic to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the countrys daily death toll drops.From Friday, people arriving f...

EXCLUSIVE-Review contradicts Boris Johnson on claims he ordered an early lockdown at UK care homes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britains parliament on Wednesday that his government moved swiftly to protect the countrys vulnerable care homes. Under increasing pressure to defend his record on fighting Covid-19, he said We brought in t...

Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15

Austria has struck the same border-opening agreement with Switzerland and Liechtenstein as the one it previously announced with Germany, to fully allow travel from June 15, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.We have reached a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020