New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm LUCKNOW DEL37 UP-MIGRANTS-LD ACCIDENTS Heading home during lockdown, 6 migrant workers killed, 95 injured in separate road accidents in UP Lucknow: Six migrant workers were killed and 95 others injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh when they were returning home during the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Friday. . CHANDIGARH DES5 HR-LOCKDOWN-BUSES Buses back on select routes in Haryana Chandigarh: The Haryana Roadways on Friday resumed bus services on select routes within the State, the first time since the lockdown was announced in March. .

JAIPUR DEL46 RJ-VIRUS-GRAVEYARDS On graveyard shift in Jaipur, mortuary workers put in their best Jaipur: Hindu or Muslim, Vishnu is there for anyone leaving the world behind. . Before the coronavirus outbreak, Vishnu Gurjar, 27, had never been to a graveyard. But the mortuary worker at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital now makes regular trips to both cremation grounds and graveyards, helping with the funerals of Hindus and Muslims. .

DEHRADUN DES4 UKD-MIGRANTS-GHOST-VILLAGES COVID-19: Uttarakhand using 'ghost' villages as quarantine centres Dehradun: Abandoned houses in Pauri district's 'ghost' villages, called so as they have become empty after their residents left them, are proving useful for the administration which is converting them into quarantine centres for migrants returning in droves to Uttarakhand. DEHRADUN DES1 UKD-BADRINATH Portals of Badrinath thrown open Dehradun: The sacred portals of Badrinath were opened early on Friday with only a select group of priests and Devasthanam Board officials attending the low-key ceremony. . JAIPUR DES10 RJ-MEGHWAL-AIRLIFTED Rajasthan social justice minister airlifted to Gurgaon hospital Jaipur: Rajasthan's Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Bhanwarlal Meghwal was on Friday airlifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for further treatment. .

NEW DELHI LGD13 VIRUS-DL-HC-TABLIGHI JAMAAT Delhi govt to release Tablighi Jamaat members with no COVID-19 symptoms from quarantine: HC told New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was informed on Friday that the AAP government has decided to release the members of Tablighi Jamaat, who have completed mandatory quarantine and show no coronavirus symptoms.. .