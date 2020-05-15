Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:03 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:45 p.m.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre over its preparedness to fight the novel coronavirus. 5:32 p.m.
Odisha Congress demands Rs. 50 lakh insurance cover for journalists reporting on COVID-19. 4:45 p.m.
Nepal reports 9 new cases; total infections goes up to 258: Health Ministry. 4:34 p.m.
Zomato to layoff around 13 per cent employees due to COVID-19 impact. 4:33 p.m.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure. 4:26 p.m.
Assam writes to Centre favouring extension of lockdown by 2 more weeks. 4:12 p.m.
Over 580,000 surgeries in India may be cancelled or delayed due to COVID-19: Study. 3:33 p.m.
20 Dubai returnees test COVID-19 positive in 2 Karnataka districts. COVID death toll in Delhi rises to 123; 425 fresh cases take tally to 8,895.
3:19 p.m. World Bank approves USD 1 billion loan to support India's fight against COVID-19.
3:05 p.m. Fresh case of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, state virus tally 76.
2:34 p.m. A migrant worker from Rajasthan, who walked 30km from his residence to catch a Shramik Special train, collapsed and died near the Vasai Road railway station.
2:20 p.m. COVID-19 pandemic will lead to over 28 million cancelled surgeries worldwide: Study.
2:09 p.m. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appeals all states, UTs to ban sale of tobacco products, spitting in public.
1:54 p.m. COVID19: Air India flight from New Jersey flies back Indian nationals to New Delhi, Hyderabad.
1:53 p.m. Singapore reports 793 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers.
1:43 p.m. Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order asking Tamil Nadu government to close liquor shops in state.
1:33 p.m. COVID-19: Pakistan to resume domestic flights from Saturday.
1:24 p.m. Can't stop or monitor movement of migrant workers on roads, says Supreme Court.
1:07 p.m. COVID-19 tally breaches 1,000 mark in Karnataka with 45 new cases.
12:48 p.m. 102 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 2307.
12:44 p.m. US senator unveils 18-point plan to hold China accountable for coronavirus outbreak.
11:45 a.m. United Nations Security Council reform process, negotiations postponed “until further notice" due to COVID-19.
11:24 a.m. IIT Gandhinagar develops interactive dashboard to help contain COVID-19 community infection post-lockdown. 11:12 a.m.
Global economy could witness losses worth up to USD 8.8 trillion due to COVID-19: Asian Development Bank. 10:55 a.m.
Goa CM against train halt in Goa as new COVID-19 cases surface. 10:49 a.m.
55 fresh cases in Rajasthan; total 4,589. 10:16 a.m.
Unfortunate COVID-19 related 'rhetoric and harassment' against Muslims in India: US official 9:50 a.m. Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,649 in India; cases climb to 81,970: Health Ministry.
9:19 a.m. China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 asymptomatic ones, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 82,933.
