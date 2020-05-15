Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:03 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:45 p.m.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre over its preparedness to fight the novel coronavirus. 5:32 p.m.

Odisha Congress demands Rs. 50 lakh insurance cover for journalists reporting on COVID-19. 4:45 p.m.

Nepal reports 9 new cases; total infections goes up to 258: Health Ministry. 4:34 p.m.

Zomato to layoff around 13 per cent employees due to COVID-19 impact. 4:33 p.m.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure. 4:26 p.m.

Assam writes to Centre favouring extension of lockdown by 2 more weeks. 4:12 p.m.

Over 580,000 surgeries in India may be cancelled or delayed due to COVID-19: Study. 3:33 p.m.

20 Dubai returnees test COVID-19 positive in 2 Karnataka districts. COVID death toll in Delhi rises to 123; 425 fresh cases take tally to 8,895.

3:19 p.m. World Bank approves USD 1 billion loan to support India's fight against COVID-19.

3:05 p.m. Fresh case of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, state virus tally 76.

2:34 p.m. A migrant worker from Rajasthan, who walked 30km from his residence to catch a Shramik Special train, collapsed and died near the Vasai Road railway station.

2:20 p.m. COVID-19 pandemic will lead to over 28 million cancelled surgeries worldwide: Study.

2:09 p.m. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appeals all states, UTs to ban sale of tobacco products, spitting in public.

1:54 p.m. COVID19: Air India flight from New Jersey flies back Indian nationals to New Delhi, Hyderabad.

1:53 p.m. Singapore reports 793 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers.

1:43 p.m. Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order asking Tamil Nadu government to close liquor shops in state.

1:33 p.m. COVID-19: Pakistan to resume domestic flights from Saturday.

1:24 p.m. Can't stop or monitor movement of migrant workers on roads, says Supreme Court.

1:07 p.m. COVID-19 tally breaches 1,000 mark in Karnataka with 45 new cases.

12:48 p.m. 102 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 2307.

12:44 p.m. US senator unveils 18-point plan to hold China accountable for coronavirus outbreak.

11:45 a.m. United Nations Security Council reform process, negotiations postponed “until further notice" due to COVID-19.

11:24 a.m. IIT Gandhinagar develops interactive dashboard to help contain COVID-19 community infection post-lockdown. 11:12 a.m.

Global economy could witness losses worth up to USD 8.8 trillion due to COVID-19: Asian Development Bank. 10:55 a.m.

Goa CM against train halt in Goa as new COVID-19 cases surface. 10:49 a.m.

55 fresh cases in Rajasthan; total 4,589. 10:16 a.m.

Unfortunate COVID-19 related 'rhetoric and harassment' against Muslims in India: US official 9:50 a.m. Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,649 in India; cases climb to 81,970: Health Ministry.

9:19 a.m. China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 asymptomatic ones, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 82,933.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

PRICES MUM BULLION CLOSING

Mumbai, May 15 PTI SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER kg 45035.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 46879.00PURE GOLD 99.9 47067.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...

Maha opposes plea on essential service workers' accommodation

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it was impossible to provide accommodation in Mumbai for all such persons engaged in essential services who commute to the metropolis from neighbouring Palghar district ev...

You failed us, virus-submerged French doctors tell Macron

French doctors faced off with President Emmanuel Macron at a leading Paris hospital Friday, demanding more investment and a rethink of the countrys once-renowned public health system that found itself quickly overwhelmed by tens of thousand...

Tokyo reveals 3-step plan to reopen businesses

The governor of Tokyo, one of several prefectures still under a coronavirus state of emergency, says that she plans to reopen businesses in three phases in the Japanese capital as it prepares for a possible end to the restrictive measures l...
