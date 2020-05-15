Migrant labourer delivers baby in SDM's car in MP's Barwani
A migrant labourer delivered a baby on Thursday in Barwani SDM Anshu Javla's car.ANI | Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:26 IST
A migrant labourer delivered a baby on Thursday in Barwani SDM Anshu Javla's car. "We had gone to screen workers, who came from Gujarat, when a woman started experiencing labour pain. We were just at the hospital gate, when she delivered the baby boy in car," said Dr Kishore Mukati, who was a part of the medical team .
The woman belongs to Sustikheda village in Barwani. This comes after Shakuntala, a migrant worker who was walking back to her village in Madhya Pradesh, gave birth to a baby on the roadside, on Tuesday.
She was travelling on foot from Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna in Madhya Pradesh due to the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shakuntala
- Barwani
- Gujarat
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Nashik
- Satna
- COVID
