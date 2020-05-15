Migrant labourer delivers baby in SDM's car in MP's Barwani

A migrant labourer delivered a baby on Thursday in Barwani SDM Anshu Javla's car. "We had gone to screen workers, who came from Gujarat, when a woman started experiencing labour pain. We were just at the hospital gate, when she delivered the baby boy in car," said Dr Kishore Mukati, who was a part of the medical team .

The woman belongs to Sustikheda village in Barwani. This comes after Shakuntala, a migrant worker who was walking back to her village in Madhya Pradesh, gave birth to a baby on the roadside, on Tuesday.

She was travelling on foot from Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna in Madhya Pradesh due to the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)