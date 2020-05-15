Man held for attempting to rape minor in Muzaffarnagar

Man held for attempting to rape minor in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:08 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday
The accused is the girl’s neighbour and he allegedly tried to rape the minor near her house in Ramraj area, they said
The man ran way when the girl cried for help, police said citing the complaint lodged in the case.
