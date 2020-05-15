Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for attempting to rape minor in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:08 IST
Man held for attempting to rape minor in Muzaffarnagar

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday

The accused is the girl’s neighbour and he allegedly tried to rape the minor near her house in Ramraj area, they said

The man ran way when the girl cried for help, police said citing the complaint lodged in the case.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-ATP Tour suspension extended to July 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The suspension of the ATP Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been further extended until July 31, the ATP announced on Friday.ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel will not go ahead as sch...

London streets to go car-free to encourage walking and cycling

Cars will be banished from miles of streets in central London to encourage more walking and cycling and help public transport cope with social distancing restrictions, the citys mayor said on Friday. Sadiq Khan said the plan, which covers m...

Mizoram extends lockdown till May 31 to check spread of coronavirus: Official.

Mizoram extends lockdown till May 31 to check spread of coronavirus Official....

Cyclone Amphan: 12 districts in Odisha on alert

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, Odisha government has put 12 districts on alert as a precautionary measure after a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday. While reviewing the States preparedness with seni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020