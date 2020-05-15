Left Menu
Development News Edition

First four Rafale jets likely to arrive in India by last week of July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:57 IST
First four Rafale jets likely to arrive in India by last week of July
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The first four of 36 Rafale jets are expected to land in India by last week of July as the coronavirus pandemic delayed their scheduled delivery by around 11 weeks, official sources said on Friday. The first batch of the Rafale jets was scheduled to arrive in India by the first week of May.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around ₹58,000 crore. The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

Meteor is the next generation of BVR air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) designed to revolutionise air-to-air combat. The weapon has been developed by MBDA to combat common threats facing the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Sweden. Besides the missile systems, the Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications, including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low-band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems among others.

The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft. The first squadron of the aircraft will be stationed at Ambala air force station, considered one of the most strategically located bases of the IAF. The Indo-Pak border is around 220 km from there.

The second squadron of Rafale will be stationed at Hasimara base in West Bengal. The IAF spent around Rs 400 crore to develop required infrastructure like shelters, hangers and maintenance facilities at the two bases.

Out of 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Leopard spotted on city outskirts escapes to forest area

Hyderabad, May 15 PTI A leopard, which was spotted on a road on the city outskirts triggering panic among local residents and motorists, has moved to a nearby forest area, Telangana forest officials said on Friday. The forest personnel cont...

42,259 undertrial prisoners released from jails across country during lockdown period: NALSA report

In nearly over one and half months, a total of 42,259 undertrial prisoners were released from jails across the country during the lockdown period in a move to decongest the prisons in view of the coronavirus outbreak. An interim report on i...

I specially welcome reform initiatives in agriculture, which will boost income of farmers, says PM Narendra Modi.

I specially welcome reform initiatives in agriculture, which will boost income of farmers, says PM Narendra Modi....

Punjab reports 13 more COVID-19 cases today

As many as 13 more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday in Punjab, taking the total count in the State to 1,932.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab has reached 1,932 after 13 more people tested positive today. The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020