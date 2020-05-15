Left Menu
Stay where you are, Tibetan govt-in-exile advises community

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:43 IST
The Central Tibetan Administration has urged stranded community members to remain wherever they are instead of trying to make their way home here, cautioning against the possibility of bringing coronavirus to the seat of the Dalai Lama. CTA president Lobsang Sangay on Thursday said while the organisation is making every effort to get travel passes for people stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, it is difficult to obtain them in some states due to the large migrant population returning home.

He said if possible Dharamshala residents should stay where they are instead of heading home. Dharamshala is home to the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as well as the CTA, often known as the Tibetan government-in-exile.

The CTA president urged Tibetans around the world, particularly in Europe, to follow precautionary measures as Europe gradually reopens..

