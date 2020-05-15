4 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, tally now 82

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, as the number of cases climbed to 82 on Friday, according to a state health department bulletin. One person tested positive late on Thursday night while the other three on Friday, the bulletin said.

The three fresh cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal and Nainital districts. All of them had recently returned from Gurugram. The patients comprise two men aged 23 and 24 and an 11-year-old girl.

A 29-year-old man in Dehradun, who had come in contact with a coronavirus patient on May 13, tested positive for the infection, the health department said in a bulletin here. His test report came from AIIMS, Rishikesh late on Thursday night, it said.

Fifty-one people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, one has died and the number of active cases in the state is now 30..