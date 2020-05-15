Left Menu
Maharashtra reports 1,576 fresh COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,576 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths, taking the positive cases and toll count in the State to 21,467 and 1,068 respectively, said the Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,576 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths, taking the positive cases and toll count in the State to 21,467 and 1,068 respectively, said the Health Department. As many as 6,564 patients have been recovered or discharged in the State so far.

With 933 fresh positive COVID-19 cases on Friday in Mumbai, the total number of people infected with the virus in the city has climbed to 17,512, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai also confirmed 24 deaths on Friday, taking the toll count to 655. So far 4,658 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dharavi reported 84 new COVID-19 positive cases. Now, the area has a total of 1,145 cases. As no new death recorded today, the total fatalities in the area remained at 53, the BMC said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited a Corona Care Centre in Goregaon. This care centre, which provides 1,000 beds facility, has been established by the BMC. (ANI)

