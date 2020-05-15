Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj minister thanks PM, Shah as SC stays HC's poll order

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:04 IST
Guj minister thanks PM, Shah as SC stays HC's poll order

Hours after the Supreme Court stayed a Gujarat High Court order setting aside his 2017 Assembly poll victory, state minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked him not to resign. Chudasama is currently minister for law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, education and some other departments in the Vijay Rupani government.

The Gujarat High Court had, on May 12, nullified Chudasama's 2017 Assembly win on the ground of malpractice and manipulation. However, on Friday, a Supreme Court bench of Justices MM Shantanagoudar and R Subhash Reddy stayed the HC order and issued notice on Chudasama's plea and sought response from his rival Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod, among others.

In a video message, Chudasama said, "I am feeling relieved after the Supreme Court order. Hence it is proved that truth can get frustrated, but can not be defeated. I thank everyone, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani for standing by me." "The Central leadership also supported me. When I had offered to step down after the HC verdict, both Amitbhai (Amit Shah) and (PM) Modiji immediately rejected my offer. They told me that it is my right to approach the Supreme Court and a final decision can be taken only after its verdict," said Chudasama. Rupani too tweeted in Chudaama's support later in the day and said truth shall prevail.

Chudasama had defeated Ashwin Rathod from Dholka constituency by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Cong slams Goa govt over surge in COVID-19 cases; seeks Guv's intervention 'to make management effective'

Congress on Friday lambasted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as the state recorded new cases of coronavirus after a gap of more than a month, alleging that the Goa government has turned out to be defective on all fronts and the Cabinet has not...

Health Ministry issues additional guidelines for rational use of PPE kits

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has issued additional guidelines on the rational use of personal protective equipment PPE kits, which use settings approach for health functionaries working in the non-COVID-19 areas. The gu...

Redoubled commitment to build Indo-Pacific systems post-COVID: Aus high commissioner-designate

Australia has redoubled its commitment to build the kind of Indo-Pacific political and economic system post-COVID that favours openness and not the so called might is right politics, Australian High Commissioner-designate Barry OFarrell sai...

Amit Shah welcomes Sitharaman's announcements for agri sector

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans announcements for the agricultural sector, which is facing hardships due to the ongoing lockdown, and said the Modi government believes that Indias develo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020