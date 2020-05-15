Myanmar hands over 22 Northeast insurgents to India

The Myanmar army on Friday handed over to India 22 insurgents from the Northeast, including self-styled home secretary of NDFB (S) Rajen Daimary, in a clandestine operation monitored by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, officials said. The insurgents were brought to India on a special aircraft and handed over to police forces in Manipur and Assam where they are wanted, they said. This is considered an "unprecedented diplomatic success" led by Doval who was carrying out deliberations with the Myanmar military resulting in the first such handover of insurgents by India's eastern neighbor, they said.

It is also a sign of deepening diplomatic and military ties between the two countries, they said. Ten of these insurgents are wanted in Manipur while the rest are wanted in Assam, they said. The police will take care of all health protocols including quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, they said.