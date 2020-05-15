Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:33 IST
5 die due to COVID-19 in TN, toll now 71; 434 new cases,

State's tally breaches 10,000 mark (Eds: adding details) Chennai, May 15(PTI): Five people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday while 434, including three one-month- old babies, tested positive, taking the number of cases past the 10,000 mark, the state health department said. The five fatalities include a 53-year-old woman from Chennai and another man from Tuticorin district.

With this, the death toll in the state has risen to 71, a bulletin issued by the department said. Of the 434 fresh cases, 49 are passengers who arrived from overseas and other states.

Six people from Maldives, 40 from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat and one passenger from Karnataka had contracted the contagion, the bulletin said. The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus till date is 10,108, it said.

Nearly 10,883 people were tested today at the 58 COVID-19 testing facilities, the bulletin said, adding the number of active cases including those in isolation wards was at 7,435. Those who tested positive on Friday include three one-month-old babies and a one-year-old girl,all hailing from Chennai.

The bulletin said 38 people above 60 years had tested positive for the virus today. The day also saw 359 people getting discharged from various hospitals, taking the tally to 2,599.

Chennai continued to lead the State's tally with 309 cases on Friday followed by Tiruvallur 21 and Chengalpattu 20, it added. The State capital was also leading in the number of fatalities with 48 of the total 71 in the state.

According to the bulletin, the woman who died was suffering from coronary heart disease,diabetes and acute chronic kidney disease. The bulletin said 38 people above 60 years had tested positive for the virus today.

Total number of positive cases in Chennai as on date stands at 5,946 followed by Thiruvallur at 516, Chengalpattu 450 and Cuddalore 416. Dharmapuri has recorded the least number with four.

