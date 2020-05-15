40 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Telangana, total now 1,454

With 40 fresh cases reported on Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana has risen to 1,454. No fresh death was reported and the number of virus-related deaths continued to be 34, according to a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government.

It said 13 people were discharged from hospitals today. The number of people cured/discharged as on date was 959.

The number of active cases in the state as on Friday stood at 461. Out of the 40 fresh cases, 33 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), while seven were migrants who returned to the state.