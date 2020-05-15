Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt giving special attention to COVID-19 cases among tribal communities: Arjun Munda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:09 IST
Govt giving special attention to COVID-19 cases among tribal communities: Arjun Munda
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Friday said his ministry has been giving special attention to coronavirus positive cases detected among the tribal population and necessary steps are being taken to stave off its spread in indigenous communities. The minister said migrants form a large part of India's tribal population and these people have been returning to their villages due to the lockdown.

According to estimates, around 55 per cent of the 10.4 crore tribal population live outside tribal blocks. "According to data available with us, there is a negligible number of coronavirus positive cases in tribal areas. However, we have been giving special attention to the cases detected so far. States and Union territories are regularly monitoring these cases," Munda told reporters during an online launch of a digital training programme for tribal youths.

The government has been working on empowering ASHA and anganwadi workers at the grassroots and this will help keep the number of cases stagnant. "We have stopped the entry of traders from urban areas into tribal haats (markets). ASHA workers have been creating awareness among particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) about cleanliness, sanitisation and physical distancing," he said. The minister said he himself has had meeting with chief ministers and ministers of states through video conference on the issue.

"Around 2,000 tribal students have returned to their villages in Meghalaya, while 15,000 students have returned to Nagaland … tribal migrants have also been coming back. We have been emphasizing on the duties of states and local administration to deal with it properly," he said. The coronavirus-induced lockdown has forced tribal migrants working in various parts of the country to return to their blocks and villages.

Experts fear that the reverse migration can have a devastating effect on indigenous communities as tribal migrants can possibly be carrying the coronavirus and the health infrastructure in tribal blocks is weak. Munda also launched the "GOAL (Going Online As Leaders)" programme of the ministry in partnership with Facebook.

The programme is designed to provide mentorship to tribal youths through digital mediums. "Digital literacy has gained importance in view of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The GOAL programme has come at the right time to provide a platform to tribal youths and women to move ahead in life," he said.

The programme intends to upskill and empower 5,000 tribal youths to harness the full potential of digital platforms and tools to learn new ways of doing business, explore and connect with domestic and international markets. Munda said that the programme has been designed with a long term vision to develop the potential of tribal youths and women to help them acquire skills and knowledge through mentorship in various sectors including horticulture, food processing, bee keeping, tribal art and culture, medicinal herbs, entrepreneurship among others.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Venezuelan refugee counsellor hears ‘pain, anger and frustration’

A Venezuelan psychologist who moved to Peru as a refugee has been telling the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, about the pain, anger and frustration that has been expressed by fellow displaced and local people he has counselled. David Marn Cabrera...

Architect of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme tells court he is 'kept prisoner'

Abdul Qadeer Khan, who made international headlines in 2004 after publicly confessing his role in global nuclear proliferation, has petitioned Pakistans top court to say he is being kept prisoner by government agencies and not allowed to pl...

UK may look into how care homes make Covid-19 deaths public

Britains health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday he may look into care homes approach to making coronavirus deaths public after authorities declined to disclose the number of deaths in individual care homes. Across the United Kingdom, t...

BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'

Shares in BT rose as much 9 on Friday from decade lows after the Financial Times said Britains biggest broadband operator was in talks to sell a stake in its Openreach networks unit. The company did not issue a denial to the stock market, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020