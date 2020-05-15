884 people return to Mizoram from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

A total of 884 people stranded in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to nationwide lockdown returned to Mizoram on Friday, an official said here. Students, travellers and others arrived at Bairabi railway station in Kolasib district of the state bordering Assam around 10 am.

They were screened at the station and then thye left for their respective districts in 53 buses arranged by the state government, he said. Out of the 54 people, who came from hotspot areas, 31 tested negative for novel coronavirus and reports of others are awaited, the official said.

More than 10,400 people are yet to return to the state from different parts of the country. Altogether 81 residents of Jharkhand, who are stranded in Mizoram, were sent to their state on Friday, he said.

Meanwhile, 51 churches agreed to let their halls and buildings to be used as quarantine facilities..