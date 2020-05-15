Left Menu
NHRC issues notice to Haryana Chief Secy, Gurugram CP after Manipuri girl faces 'racial discrimination'

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports that a 20-year-old girl hailing from Manipur, was subjected to racial discrimination and brutally attacked by some locals from Faizapur, Gurugram just for passing through the locality on Sunday afternoon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:30 IST
NHRC issues notice to Haryana Chief Secy, Gurugram CP after Manipuri girl faces 'racial discrimination'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports that a 20-year-old girl hailing from Manipur, was subjected to racial discrimination and brutally attacked by some locals from Faizapur, Gurugram just for passing through the locality on Sunday afternoon. Reportedly, she was eventually saved by some people, and police was called, read a statement from NHRC.

"But the police officials who reached the spot asked the victim to compromise. The victim then had to call the North East Support Centre and Helpline (NESCH). The NESCH members reached the spot at 8:30 pm and then only the statement of the victim was recorded for registration of an FIR," the statement said. NHRC observed that contents of the reports, if true, amount to the serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim. The police instead of initiating the requisite legal process, asked the victim to compromise.

Accordingly, a notice has been issued to Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana and the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram calling for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks along with the status of the investigation being conducted by the police after registration of the FIR and relief/counselling provided by the authorities to the victim, the statement added. The Commission has also asked for the present health condition of the victim and the status of the medical treatment being provided to her by the district authorities.

It further observed that it is "disgusting that a woman from North-Eastern part of her own country has been subjected to racial discrimination and physical assault by a local family in the NCR region." "Apparently, the police personnel failed to do justice with the situation and take necessary action. They should have realized the impact of trauma and mental agony, the woman was undergoing due to the tragic incident," the statement read. (ANI)

