Mathura bank robbery: 1 more held, looted money recovered

One more person was arrested for his alleged involvement in the recent bank robbery in Mathura and nearly all of the looted money has been recovered, police said on Friday. The suspect, identified as Parvinder Gautam, was nabbed on Thursday after an exchange of fire with police personnel near Gokul Barrage under Sadar Bazar police station limits, said Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover.

Gautam, the sixth person arrested for the bank robbery, sustained foot injury in the shootout and was admitted in a hospital, the senior superintendent said. He said Rs 2,51,500 cash, one motorcycle, a pistol and three live rounds were recovered from Gautam who has allegedly confessed to playing active role in the bank robbery.

Five suspects, including a woman, were earlier held and Rs 17,10,000 recovered from them, police said. The total amount recovered now stands at Rs 19,61,500 against the Rs 21,07,127 looted from the bank on Tuesday, the SSP said.

A gang of armed robbers had on Tuesday looted the Gramin Bank of Aryavart at Damodarpura in Sadar Bazar police station area of Mathura..