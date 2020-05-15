Divisional Commissioner Ladakh writes to Air India for bringing pilgrims from Delhi to Leh

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh has written to Air India requesting to arrange flights for bringing 315 pilgrims hailing from Ladakh to Leh from Delhi on May 17. These pilgrims will be repatriated from Iran by Mahan Air flight to Delhi on Saturday.

"We intend to bring them from Delhi to Leh. So kindly arrange flights for airlifting them from Delhi to Leh on May 17," the Divisional Commissioner said in the letter. "The coordination regarding payment on account of the fare charges will be undertaken by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil," he added. (ANI)