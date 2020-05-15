Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC issues notice to Punjab, UP over reports of woman pulling her child sleeping half hung on suitcase

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports about a mother pulling a suitcase with her small child sleeping half hung on it on Agra Highway.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 23:14 IST
NHRC issues notice to Punjab, UP over reports of woman pulling her child sleeping half hung on suitcase
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports about a mother pulling a suitcase with her small child sleeping half hung on it on Agra Highway. The migrant woman was reportedly walking all the way from Punjab to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh till she caught the attention of the media persons.

NHRC observed that "it is aware of the unprecedented situation and that the central and the state governments are working sincerely to address every issue coming up during the lockdown but it is strange that the pain of the child and the family could be seen and felt by many enroute, except the local authorities." "Had the local authorities been vigilant, some relief could immediately be provided to the aggrieved family and others facing similar hardships. The incident amounts to violation of human rights and requires intervention by the NHRC," read a statement.

NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and the District Magistrate, Agra calling for a detailed report within four weeks in the matter including the action taken against the responsible officers/officials and relief/assistance provided to the victim families. It has further observed that several news reports about miseries of people have come to its notice during the lockdown forcing it to intervene in order to sensitize the central and the state authorities to deal with the situation with an approach of respect to human rights of the public at large, particularly the vulnerable sections of the society. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva urges tech companies to be responsible with pandemic windfalls

Big technology companies that are reaping gains as result of increased reliance on online systems during the coronavirus crisis should work to increase access to the digital economy for all, the head of the IMF said on Friday. International...

Lovers kept apart by coronavirus reunited as border fence comes down

He happens to live in Switzerland. She happens to live in Germany. Before the coronavirus, that didnt mean much for Lukas and Leonie, a cross-border couple. Then suddenly, a fence was built between them and they were ordered to stay apart. ...

Colombia regulator to probe delivery apps for Mother's Day delays

Colombias commerce regulator said on Friday it will probe Mothers Day complaints that mobile applications Rappi, Uber Eats, iFood and Domicilios.com failed to deliver on time or at all, and had been slow in making refunds.Colombians have be...

Private creditors push back against blanket debt relief for Africa

Prominent emerging market creditors have set up a working group to help heavily-indebted African countries with the economic impact of COVID-19, but have criticized recent G20 calls for blanket debt relief. The Africa Private Creditor Worki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020