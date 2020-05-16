Rohit Kansal transferred to PDD, Raju to PDMD

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered the transfer of Rohit Kansal to Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department (PDD) from Principal Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department (PDMD). As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, Kansal will hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department; Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited and Managing Director, J&K Power Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. He shall also hold the charge of Principal Secretary (Coordination) to coordinate with government of India for review and monitoring of issues and projects.

M Raju, Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, an official spokesmen said. Raju shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol, Estates, Civil Aviation Departments and Managing Director, J&K Project Construction Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, he said.