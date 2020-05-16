Assam COVID-19 tally rises to 89 with 3 new cases

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 16 (ANI) Three more positive cases of COVID-19 were on Friday reported from Assam taking the state's tally to 89. The new cases have been reported from Guwahati in Kamrup (Metro) district.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said one of the new cases was detected at Sarusajai stadium quarantine camp and one is an indoor patient of Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and another has migrated to West Bengal. "3 persons tested #COVID19 + in Kamrup Metro. One person is from Sarusajai Quarantine camp, 1 indoor patient of GMCH, & one has migrated to West Bengal. Total cases 89," he tweeted. (ANI)