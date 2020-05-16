Assam COVID-19 tally rises to 89 with 3 new cases
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said one of the new cases was detected at Sarusajai stadium quarantine camp and one is an indoor patient of Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and another has migrated to West Bengal. "3 persons tested #COVID19 + in Kamrup Metro. One person is from Sarusajai Quarantine camp, 1 indoor patient of GMCH, & one has migrated to West Bengal. Total cases 89," he tweeted. (ANI)
