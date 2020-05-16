Left Menu
Such accidents are not deaths, but murders: Akhilesh Yadav on UP truck accident

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 10:06 IST
Such accidents are not deaths, but murders: Akhilesh Yadav on UP truck accident
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the death of 24 migrant laborers in Auraiya as "indescribable" sadness, saying such accidents are "not deaths, but murders"

At least 24 migrant laborers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in the early hours of Saturday in Auraiya, police said. Both the trucks were carrying the laborers. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am, they said. "Indescribable sadness on the death of over 24 poor migrant laborers in UP's Auraiya. Prayers for the injured persons. Let's see till when the silence maintained by heartless people and their supporters justify this negligence... despite knowing everything, and seeing everything. Such accidents are not deaths, but murder," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

