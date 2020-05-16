Passengers express happiness over resumption of train services amid lockdown

Several passengers traveling to New Delhi in Special Trains on Saturday expressed happiness over the Centre's decision to restart the railway services amid the coronavirus lockdown. They told ANI that the authorities took care that the norms of social distancing were duly followed and the food is provided to them during the journey.

"Everything was good during travel. The police were making an announcement all the time for downloading the Aarogya Setu app. The officials also asked us to abide by social distancing norm on stations and as well as during the travel," said one of the passengers while speaking to ANI at New Delhi Railway Station. It should be noted that only asymptomatic passengers are being allowed to board these Special trains with confirmed tickets. The use of face masks is mandatory and thermal screening is being done ahead of departure.

As per guidelines issued by the Home Ministry, movement of passenger, as well as the driver of a vehicle transporting the passenger to and from the railway station, will be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket.