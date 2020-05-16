CRPF jawan kills wife, 2 children in Allahabad

CRPF jawan kills wife, 2 children in AllahabadPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 10:56 IST
A CRPF jawan posted at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot dead his wife and two children on Saturday, officials said. They said the incident was reported from the Group Centre of the force in Allahabad's early morning. Constable V K Yadav has shot dead his wife, a daughter, and son using a pistol, they said.
Senior officials of the paramilitary and police have rushed to his house in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp. The jawan is understood to have locked himself up after committing the act, they said. Yadav is posted as a driver with the 224th battalion of the force.
