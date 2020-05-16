Kejriwal expresses grief over Auraiya accident

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed sorrow over the death of migrant laborers who were killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh early morning today.

"Extremely disturbed by the loss of lives in the accident in Auraiya. The tragedy of migrant labor keeps getting worse. Something needs to be done urgently," Kejriwal tweeted.

24 laborers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.