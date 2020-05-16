PM Modi condoles death of 24 migrants in UP road accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the deaths of 24 migrant labourers who were killed earlier today in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 11:20 IST
"The road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is extremely tragic. The government acted promptly and is involved in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as with the injured speedy recovery," Prime Minister tweeted.
Earlier in the day, 24 laborers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.
