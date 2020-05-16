Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prepare to tackle non-COVID-19 diseases in monsoon: Maha told

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 11:52 IST
Prepare to tackle non-COVID-19 diseases in monsoon: Maha told

The task force set up by the Maharashtra government to assist it in managing the coronavirus situation, has asked the administration to gear up for non-COVID-19 diseases during the upcoming monsoon season. Talking to PTI, chairman of the task force, Sanjay Oak, said they have asked the government to gear up for mitigation of malaria and dengue during the rainy season.

"Water-borne diarrhoea and jaundice may complicate the coronavirus situation," he said. Oak said the task force has also asked the government to continue care in field hospitals and four dedicated COVID- 19 hospitals till August.

He said the state government has practically taken up all the suggestions made by it. "The COVID-19 facilities created by the government look adequate. But the virus graph hasn't seen a decline as yet. We want the doubling rate of coronavirus cases to come to 20 days," he said.

He said that there was a need to learn from other countries in terms of the handling of coronavirus situation. The nine-member task force was set up last month to recommend steps to decrease the mortality rate and clinical management of critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

The doubling rate in the state is now 11 days. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state till Friday night was 29,100, of them 1,068 have died. Of these, Mumbai accounts for 17,671 cases and 655 deaths. As many as 6,564 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The other hotspots include Pune with 3,141 cases and 172 deaths, followed by Malegaon with 663 cases and 34 deaths, Solapur with 356 cases and 20 deaths, Aurangabad with 683 cases and 20 deaths. In Mumbai,process to augment the bed capacity in hospital beds is on. The capacity is also being enhanced in the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), officials said.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been categorised in three parts- Covid Care Centres (CCC), Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH). Threefacilities- one in MMRDA Ground at Bandra-Kurla Complex and seond in NESCO Complex in Goregaon and another one at Global Impact Hub in Thane- are expected to be commissioned in next few days, they said.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nepal, tally rise to 273

Nepals Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday morning confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 taking the national tally to 273. As per the statement made by the Ministry, Bardiya, Siraha, Sarlahi, and Chitwan have reported one new case eac...

‘American Idol’ renewed for season four by ABC

Broadcasting company ABC has renewed singing reality show American Idol for a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the current seasons live finale on Sunday. The top seven going into the finale are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco M...

Akhilesh Yadav calls Auraiya accident 'indescribable sadness'; offers financial aid

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the death of 24 migrant labourers in Auraiya as indescribable sadness, saying such accidents are not deaths, but murders. At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people s...

24 migrant labourers killed, 36 injured in truck collision in Uttar Pradesh

At least 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday. Some of the workers coming from Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020