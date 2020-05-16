Follow preventive measures to be safe from dengue, appeals Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the people to follow preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Banerjee, who also holds the Health portfolio, commended the health workers who are fighting dengue during this time of crisis.

Today on #NationalDengueDay I would like to commend our health workers who are working tirelessly to combat Dengue amidst the #COVID19 pandemic. Effective community engagement is the key to Dengue prevention & I urge everyone to protect themselves & follow preventive measures, the chief minister tweeted. The Union Health Ministry recently wrote to the West Bengal government, alerting it about a possible outbreak of the disease, following a spike in the number of dengue cases in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Banerjee has cautioned her officials of not forgetting efforts to combat dengue amid the coronavirus outbreak. In another tweet, she expressed grief over the road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, in which at least 24 people died and 36 sustained injuries when two trucks carrying migrant workers collided.

"Extremely saddened to hear of the tragic road accident in #Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the migrant brothers and sisters who have lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace. Praying for recovery of those injured," Banerjee tweeted..