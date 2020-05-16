Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCD writes to Kejriwal, raises concerns over use of centralised ACs

The Bar Council of Delhi on Saturday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raising concerns over the use of centralised air conditioning in various buildings in the national capital despite Central Public Works Department (CPWD) guidelines in this regards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:57 IST
BCD writes to Kejriwal, raises concerns over use of centralised ACs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bar Council of Delhi on Saturday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raising concerns over the use of centralised air conditioning in various buildings in the national capital despite Central Public Works Department (CPWD) guidelines in this regards. The use of central air conditioning in buildings can spread coronavirus infection and the CPWD has laid down guidelines to be followed for any such use.

"It appears that no steps have been taken by the Central Government/State Government to enforce the instructions of CPWD guidelines dated 20.04.2020 in this regard, more so when the cases of COVID-19 infection have been increasing unimaginably in Delhi," BCD chairman advocate KC Mittal said in the letter. In the letter, Mittal urged the Delhi government to ensure compliance of the instructions dated April 20, 2020, issued by the CPWD or any other in this regard, so that central air conditioning is not used without taking due precaution and measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

It said the Delhi High Court order dated May 1, 2020, may also be kept in view and added that looking into the gravity of the pandemic situation, we need to take all steps and precautions to save people from infection. Delhi High Court had, on May 1, decided not to use air conditioners in the High Court building to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and said that normal fans, ventilation, and other measures for proper ventilation will be used.

The letter said that in the status report filed by CPWD in Delhi High Court, it is admitted that use of Centrally air conditioning in buildings can spread infection of coronavirus and has laid down guidelines to be followed for any such use. "We sincerely hope that Government of NCT of Delhi will take immediate steps in this connection," Mittal said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Chidambaram seeks clarification from Sitharaman on funds allocated for bee-keeping and animal husbandry

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday asked the Centre if the sum announced for bee-keeping and for animal husbandry are subsumed in the Expenditure Budget numbers or additional sums of money. Finance Minister may please clarify whether...

Pakistan resumes domestic flights partially as nation-wide lockdown eased

Pakistan on Saturday resumed domestic flight operations in a phased manner as the government eased the nationwide-lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has claimed the lives of over 830 people in the country. The ...

Cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal, several coastal districts to experience heavy rain from Tuesday

A cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal lay 1,220 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal on Saturday morning, and is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of the state from May 19, the Met office said h...

Germany mulls 57 bln euros emergency aid for virus-hit municipalities - document

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is working on an aid package worth 57 billion euros 61.65 billion to help municipalities cope with a plunge in tax revenues caused by the coronavirus crisis, a finance ministry document showed on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020