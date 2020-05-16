BCD writes to Kejriwal, raises concerns over use of centralised ACs

The Bar Council of Delhi on Saturday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raising concerns over the use of centralised air conditioning in various buildings in the national capital despite Central Public Works Department (CPWD) guidelines in this regards. The use of central air conditioning in buildings can spread coronavirus infection and the CPWD has laid down guidelines to be followed for any such use.

"It appears that no steps have been taken by the Central Government/State Government to enforce the instructions of CPWD guidelines dated 20.04.2020 in this regard, more so when the cases of COVID-19 infection have been increasing unimaginably in Delhi," BCD chairman advocate KC Mittal said in the letter. In the letter, Mittal urged the Delhi government to ensure compliance of the instructions dated April 20, 2020, issued by the CPWD or any other in this regard, so that central air conditioning is not used without taking due precaution and measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

It said the Delhi High Court order dated May 1, 2020, may also be kept in view and added that looking into the gravity of the pandemic situation, we need to take all steps and precautions to save people from infection. Delhi High Court had, on May 1, decided not to use air conditioners in the High Court building to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and said that normal fans, ventilation, and other measures for proper ventilation will be used.

The letter said that in the status report filed by CPWD in Delhi High Court, it is admitted that use of Centrally air conditioning in buildings can spread infection of coronavirus and has laid down guidelines to be followed for any such use. "We sincerely hope that Government of NCT of Delhi will take immediate steps in this connection," Mittal said. (ANI)