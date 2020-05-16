National Population Register (NPR)-2021 exercise postponed in UP in view of COVID-19 pandemic

In the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, the first phase of Census 2021 and the updation of National Population Register (NPR) has been postponed until further orders in Uttar Pradesh, informed the state government on Saturday. The Census 2021 was scheduled to be conducted in two phases Phase I i.e. House Listing and Housing Census during April-September, 2020, and Phase II i.e. Population Enumeration from February 9 to February 28, 2021.

The updation of NPR was also proposed to be done along with the Phase I of Census 2021 in all the States and Union Territories, except Assam. The first phase of Census 2021 and updation of NPR, which was to begin on various dates decided by the State/UT governments beginning April 1 and various related field activities, was postponed after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order with regard to the same.