With increase of 438 cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count crosses 9,000

With an increase of 438 new cases, the COVID-19 count of the national capital, Delhi, reach 9,333 on Saturday. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 5,278, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

According to the health bulletin, six deaths have been reported due to the infection in the past 24 hours. However, 408 patients have also been cured and discharged from the infection in the national capital in the past 24 hours, taking the count to 3,926.

The number of containment zones in the national capital, according to the bulletin, is 76, while the number of people who have been put in home quarantine is 1,983. (ANI)