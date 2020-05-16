Left Menu
64 foreign Tablighis arrested in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-05-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 15:11 IST
Over 60 foreign nationals, who are members of Tablighi Jamaat, have been arrested by police here for participating in various religious programmes of the organisation in violation of Foreigners Act and under the Indian Penal Code, a senior officer said on Saturday. Earlier, seven cases were registered against them under visa norms at various police stations in Bhopal.

Tablighi Jamaat had hit headlines earlier over a religious congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi in March this year amidst coronavirus pandemic. Many COVID-19 cases were reported when some Tablighis travelled back to their respective home states. However, it is not yet clear whether these foreigners had attended the Delhi event, an official said.

"Cases were registered against the foreigner Jamaatis for the violation of visa conditions under the Foreigners Act. They had arrived in India on tourist visas under which they can't participate in religious activities," Bhopal Police Range Inspector General (IG) Upendra Jain told PTI.

Jain said the police arrested the Jamaatis on Friday after their bail application was rejected by a local court. They hailed from countries like Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Tanzania, South Africa, Myanmar and others.

Another official said a total of 64 foreigners were arrested under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Foreigners' Act. He said some of the arrested persons had earlier tested positive for coronavirus and all of them were placed under quarantine.

