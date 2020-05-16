VP, PM extend greetings on Sikkim Day

VP, PM extend greetings on Sikkim DayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:14 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on Sikkim's statehood day, saying the state has enriched India's progress in many sectors. On this day in 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India.
"Greetings on Sikkim's Statehood Day. Home to talented and compassionate people, Sikkim has enriched national progress in many sectors," the prime minister tweeted. He pointed out that Sikkim's progress in areas such as organic farming have been admired all over.
"Praying for Sikkim's progress in the years to come," he said. In his message, Vice President Naidu said known for its natural beauty and rich spiritual heritage, Sikkim is India's first fully organic state, "demonstrating the importance of living in harmony with nature".
"My best wishes for a happy, healthy & prosperous #Sikkim," he said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- Narendra Modi
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- India
ALSO READ
Shops reopen as lockdown norms relaxed in Covid-free Sikkim
Assam opens its borders to northeastern States except Sikkim from Sunday morning
Mi-17 helicopter of IAF makes force landing in Sikkim, all personnel safe
First batch of 79 stranded Sikkim residents return to state: CM
First batch of 79 stranded Sikkim residents return to state: CM