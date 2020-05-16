Left Menu
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:14 IST
Sole coronavirus patient in UP's Muzaffarnagar cured, all 24 cases recovered

The lone COVID-19 patient here has recovered with his latest samples testing negative on Saturday, officials said. The district authorities received 91 results of samples that all tested negative, including the last remaining patient. With this, the district has become free from COVID-19 after all 24 patients recovered from the disease.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J told reporters here that the last patient has recovered and tested negative in his second sample report. She said 91 sample results were received and all of them turned out to be negative. Muzaffarnagar is currently under red zone with 24 coronavirus cases in the district so far.

She said that Muzaffarnagar is on the path to move up to the orange and green zones. Meanwhile, police said 24 people were home quarantined after a police officer from the district tested positive in Delhi, where he is posted as a station house officer.

The policeman is a resident of Mohammadpur Rai Singh village under Bhora Kalan police station limits in the district, they said. These 24 people had came in contact with the inspector who had come here on May 6. Later, he had tested positive for the virus on May 14 in Delhi.

Three family members of the policeman are among the 24 quarantined persons..

