Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: One dies, 48 new cases in AP; Mulls free bus ride for migrant labourers

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:57 IST
COVID-19: One dies, 48 new cases in AP; Mulls free bus ride for migrant labourers

With 48 more testing positive for COVID-19, the total cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,355 while one died due to the virus, taking the toll in the state to 49, even as the state government was gearing up to run free buses for migrant workers within the state. Out of the total cases reported, 31 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, a health bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Saturday, Nellore, Guntur and Kurnool districts reported nine each, Chitoor eight, Krishna seven, Visakhapatnam four and Kadapa and West Godavari one each, a bulletin form the government said. The lone death was reported in Kurnool, it said adding the number of cases in the district breached 600-mark at 608.

Samples of 9,628 people were tested and 101 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,353. The number of active patients stood at 803.

The state government is in the process of recruiting 835 medical specialists- General Medicine, Pulmonology and Anesthesiologists and 550 doctors to work in COVID-19 designated hospitals across the state, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Goutam Sawang and other senior officials and discussed the strategies to be followed while exiting the lockdown, an official release from the CM's office said.

Reddy asked officials to prepare standard operating protocols (SOP), as part of the exit plan, on how to operate movie theaters, restaurants, and public transport taking utmost care. With regards to migrant labourers, Reddy said they should be transported up to the state borders free of cost and offered food and drinking water.

"The migrant labourers should be provided transportation free of cost in busses that run under SOP," he said. He opined that COVID-19 testing capabilities should be expanded upto clinics at village level in future.

The CM also stressed the need to take measures to educate public about COVID-19 and remove the stigma attached to it. "People should come forward for testing if they have any symptoms. Then only we will be able to eradicate the virus," he said.

He instructed officials to distribute a handout to every household in the state, providing contact information of officials concerned in case anyone was symptomatic..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

FM announces easing of restrictions on utilisation of Indian air space

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced an easing of restrictions on utilization of Indian air space, benefiting the civil aviation sector by about Rs 1,000 crore per year. Announcing the fourth tranche of economic stimulu...

NCMC takes stock of cyclone over Bay of Bengal; directs assistance to Odisha, Bengal

The National Crisis Management Committee NCMC on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the impending cyclone, which is likely to hit Odisha and West Bengal coast, and directed immediate assistance to the two states. A meeting of NCMC, head...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Europe sees two deaths, multiple cases of COVID-linked syndrome in childrenA new life-threatening inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 has affected 230 children in Europe and k...

SC 'lost its way' while cancelling coal blocks, 2G licences: former Attorney General Rohatgi

The Supreme Court lost its way while cancelling all allocations of coal blocks, 2G spectrum licences and iron ore mining in Karnataka and Goa and its zeal to protect the environment dealt a serious blow to the countrys economy, former Attor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020