COVID-19: One dies, 48 new cases in AP; Mulls free bus ride for migrant labourers

With 48 more testing positive for COVID-19, the total cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,355 while one died due to the virus, taking the toll in the state to 49, even as the state government was gearing up to run free buses for migrant workers within the state. Out of the total cases reported, 31 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, a health bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Saturday, Nellore, Guntur and Kurnool districts reported nine each, Chitoor eight, Krishna seven, Visakhapatnam four and Kadapa and West Godavari one each, a bulletin form the government said. The lone death was reported in Kurnool, it said adding the number of cases in the district breached 600-mark at 608.

Samples of 9,628 people were tested and 101 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,353. The number of active patients stood at 803.

The state government is in the process of recruiting 835 medical specialists- General Medicine, Pulmonology and Anesthesiologists and 550 doctors to work in COVID-19 designated hospitals across the state, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Goutam Sawang and other senior officials and discussed the strategies to be followed while exiting the lockdown, an official release from the CM's office said.

Reddy asked officials to prepare standard operating protocols (SOP), as part of the exit plan, on how to operate movie theaters, restaurants, and public transport taking utmost care. With regards to migrant labourers, Reddy said they should be transported up to the state borders free of cost and offered food and drinking water.

"The migrant labourers should be provided transportation free of cost in busses that run under SOP," he said. He opined that COVID-19 testing capabilities should be expanded upto clinics at village level in future.

The CM also stressed the need to take measures to educate public about COVID-19 and remove the stigma attached to it. "People should come forward for testing if they have any symptoms. Then only we will be able to eradicate the virus," he said.

He instructed officials to distribute a handout to every household in the state, providing contact information of officials concerned in case anyone was symptomatic..