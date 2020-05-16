Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCMC takes stock of cyclone over Bay of Bengal; directs assistance to Odisha, Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:28 IST
NCMC takes stock of cyclone over Bay of Bengal; directs assistance to Odisha, Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the impending cyclone, which is likely to hit Odisha and West Bengal coast, and directed immediate assistance to the two states. A meeting of NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, was held here to take stock of the preparation for the impending cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, an official statement said.

The cabinet secretary took stock of the current situation and preparedness for rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as required, be provided, it said. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the depression, which has developed over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 20.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by high-speed winds and tidal waves are expected. During the meeting, officers of the concerned state governments confirmed their preparedness to deal with any emerging situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.

Further, the state governments have adequately warned fishermen not to venture into the sea, the statement said. Cyclone shelters have been readied and areas requiring evacuation of people identified.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Armed Forces, and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on alert and are coordinating with the state government authorities. They are prepositioning themselves adequately. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is also in continuous touch with the state governments and concerned central agencies Senior officials of the Ministries of Home, Defence, as well as those from IMD, NDMA and NDRF, attended the meeting.

Chief secretaries and other senior officers from the state governments participated in the meeting through video conference.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Kolkata airport makes arrangements for contact- less proedures

Arrangements for contact-less travel and social distancing norms have been readied at the city airport to keep passengers safe from COVID-19, a top airport official said on Saturday. An absolute contact-less procedure with least possible su...

Olympic chief calls for 'vigilance and patience' ahead of Tokyo Games

Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Saturday called for vigilance and patience in preparations for the Tokyo Summer Games, postponed a year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bach was speaking after the International Olympic Committee...

Muzaffarnagar SDM (Sadar) replaced over irregularities in food distribution at quarantine centre

The district authorities on Saturday replaced Muzaffarnagar Sadar SDM Ashok Kumar after alleged irregularities in the distribution of food at a quarantine centre. Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said a tehsildar has already been s...

Rlys ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district; district collectors to prepare lists of stranded labourers: Piyush Goyal.

Rlys ready to run Shramik Special trains from any district district collectors to prepare lists of stranded labourers Piyush Goyal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020