36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

36 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka on Saturday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

36 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka on Saturday, as per information provided by the State Health Department. Out of the 36 new cases, 14 were reported from Bengaluru Urban, eight from Kalaburagi, three each from Hassan and Shivamogga, and one each from Davanagere, Bagalakote, Vijayapura, Mandya, Dharwad, Ballari, Udupi and one from other district.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 1,092, including 559 active cases. While 496 patients have been discharged in the state, 36 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

