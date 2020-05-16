Left Menu
Shah praises Modi, Sitharamam for 'landmark' reform initiatives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:17 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamam for the "landmark" reform initiatives in defence, aviation, coal and some other sectors, saying these were unprecedented steps to make India self-reliant. In a series of tweets, Shah said the prime minister's 'mantra' of 'reform, perform and transform' is the key of India's phenomenal growth in the last six years.

"I thank PM @narendramodi & FM @nsitharaman for today's landmark decisions which will surely boost our economy and further our efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said. The home minister said Rs 50,000 crore for infrastructure development in coal sector and introduction of commercial mining is a welcome policy reform which will bring more competition and transparency.

"I congratulate PM Modi for this unprecedented step to make India self-reliant in coal production. A strong, secure and empowered India is PM @narendramodi's top most priority," he said. Shah said raising the FDI limit in defence manufacturing to 74 per cent and banning import of selected weapons and platforms with year-wise timelines will surely boost 'Make in India' and reduce the country's import burden.

He thanked the prime minister for the "futuristic decisions" to push aviation sector. "By easing out restrictions on utilisation of air space, our aviation sector will be benefited by about Rs 1000 crore/year. Tax regime for MRO has been rationalised to make India a global hub for aircraft MRO," he said.

The home minister also applaud Modi for decisions like providing Rs 8,100 crore revamped viability gap funding to boost private sector investment in social infrastructure and encouraging private participation in space activities so that they can become a co-traveller in India's space journey. Sitharamam on Saturday announced the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign covering eight sectors including coal, minerals, defence production, space, airspace management, airports and power distribution.

