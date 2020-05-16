Left Menu
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:40 IST
Two more COVID-19 cases reported in HP, tally climbs to 79

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 79 in the state. One person each tested positive in Hamirpur and Kangra districts, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Jindal said the 30-year-old man from Maned village came to Kangra from Gurgaon on May 8. He has developed mild symptoms. With this, the total number of positive cases in Kangra rose to 20. While one died, four recovered, the rest 15 are under treatment.

The second positive case of a 36-year-old man was reported from Hamirpur's Badsar area. He is asymptomatic and returned from Mumbai on May 13, Jindal said.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Hamirpur rose to 8. While one died, two recovered, the rest 5 are under treatment. There are 36 active cases in the state now, while 39 people have recovered from the infection, he said. Four people have lost their lives due to the virus.

Of the active cases, 15 are in Kangra, six in Chamba, five in Hamirpur, four in Bilaspur, two each in Una, Sirmaur and one each in Mandi and Shimla..

