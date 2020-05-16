Muzaffarnagar SDM (Sadar) replaced over irregularities in food distribution at quarantine centre

Muzaffarnagar SDM (Sadar) replaced over irregularities in food distribution at quarantine centrePTI | Muzaffarabad | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:03 IST
The district authorities on Saturday replaced Muzaffarnagar (Sadar) SDM Ashok Kumar after alleged irregularities in the distribution of food at a quarantine centre. Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said a tehsildar has already been suspended in this connection.
Now, Deepak Kumar will hold the charge of the SDM (Sadar) while Ashok Kumar has been posted as the extra magistrate. During a checking at the quarantine centre in Charthawal area, it was found that an unauthorised person was given the tender of supplying food packets.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Kumar
- Muzaffarnagar
- SDM
- Charthawal