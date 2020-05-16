Muzaffarnagar SDM (Sadar) replaced over irregularities in food distribution at quarantine centre

The district authorities on Saturday replaced Muzaffarnagar (Sadar) SDM Ashok Kumar after alleged irregularities in the distribution of food at a quarantine centre. Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said a tehsildar has already been suspended in this connection.

Now, Deepak Kumar will hold the charge of the SDM (Sadar) while Ashok Kumar has been posted as the extra magistrate. During a checking at the quarantine centre in Charthawal area, it was found that an unauthorised person was given the tender of supplying food packets.