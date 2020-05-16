Virus: Rs 60 lakh aid for kin of deceased cops in Maharashtra

The families of police personnel who lose their lives due to coronavirus will get aid of Rs 60 lakh, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday. One member of the deceased police personnel's family will also be given a government job, he added.

At least 11 police personnel, including eight in Mumbai, have died due to the pandemic in Maharashtra. Deshmukh was speaking after visiting Shahu Nagar Police Station in Dharavi to pay respect to an assistant police inspector who died of COVID-19.

He was accompanied by Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Deshmukh described the death of the 32-year-old officer as "very unfortunate".

People of the state are aware that members of the police force are risking their lives and working round-the- clock to contain the spread of the virus, the home minister said. "The government will give Rs 50 lakh assistance and Rs 10 lakh from Police Welfare Fund to (the families of) those policemen who have lost lives in the fight against coronavirus," he said.

"No help is enough once a life is lost. But the Maharashtra government and the entire state is with the police," he said. Talking to the staff at the police station, Deshmukh asked them to take care of themselves while performing duty.

Several policemen at the station became emotional as they spoke about their departed colleague. PTI ENM KRK KRK.