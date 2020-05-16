11 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala

Eleven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Of the 11 cases, four are from Thrissur, three from Kozhikode, two each from Palakkad and Malappuram districts. There are 87 active cases in the State now, the Health Minister informed.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940, including 30,153 recovered/migrated and 2,752 deaths. (ANI)