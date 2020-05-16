HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.45 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL110 PB-LOCKDOWN- LOCKDOWN Punjab extends lockdown till May 31, but curfew restrictions to go Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday evening said the coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue till May 31, though his government will lift the curfew restrictions.

DEL97 UP-LABOURERS-4THLD ACCIDENT 25 migrant workers killed, 40 injured in trailer-truck collision in UP's Auraiya Auraiya (UP): At least 25 migrant workers were killed and 40 others were injured when a trailer and a stationary truck on which they had hitched rides collided on a highway near here in the early hours of Saturday, the latest in a string of accidents involving migrants returning to their states amid the coronavirus lockdown. DEL82 UP-LABOURERS-2ND LD ADITYANATH 2 SHOs suspended, Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of migrant workers killed in UP road accident Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered the suspension of two police Station House Officers (SHOs), and asked for a stern warning to be issued to circle officers of the area where 24 migrant workers were killed in a road accident near Auraiya.

DEL34 UP-LABOURERS-ACCIDENT-REAX Cong, SP term migrants' death in UP 'murder'; BSP asks all to rise above petty politics Lucknow: Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and Samajwadi Party termed the death of 24 migrant workers in a road accident in Auraiya on Saturday "murder", while the BSP asked parties in power to rise above petty politics and ensure the safety of migrants trying to return home amid the lockdown. DEL66 UP-LABOURERS-HOMECOMING 9-member family reach home at Mahboa from Delhi on tricycle cart Banda: Amid agonizing tales of 24 migrant workers getting killed and 36 injured in a road accident near Auraiya on Saturday, the safe return of a nine-member family on a tricycle cart from Delhi to Mahoba near here has brought some solace.

DEL74 UP-VIRUS-CASES Total COVID cases rise to 4,140 in UP as spitting in public made punishable Lucknow: With 83 more testing positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the number of total infected cases till date rose to 4,140 in the state. DES21 UP-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-PRIYANKA Priyanka writes to UP CM, seeks nod to run buses for migrant workers Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday sought permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to run 1,000 buses for the migrant workers wanting to return home.

DEL99 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA-LD DEATH COVID-19: Death toll rises to five in Gautam Buddh Nagar; 247 cases Noida (UP): A 65-year-old Noida resident, who was hospitalised with pneumonia and found positive for coronavirus died on Friday, becoming the fifth COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Saturday. DES29 NCR-LOCKDOWN-COP-ASSAULT Noida sub-inspector 'beats' women in queue for ration, suspended Noida (UP): Two women standing in a queue to procure ration were allegedly assaulted by a sub-inspector in Noida on Saturday, prompting his immediate suspension by the authorities, officials said. DEL39 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES Rajasthan reports 177 new cases as COVID-19 count nears 5,000 Jaipur: Rajasthan on Saturday reported 177 COVID-19 cases, 116 of them from the Jaipur district jail, as the infection tally jumped to 4,924 in the state, officials said.

DEL117 HR-VIRUS-CASES 14 among 33 new cases from Gurgaon, Haryana COVID-19 count now 887 Chandigarh: Haryana reported 33 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with Gurgaon in the national capital region alone recording 14 of the new infections, taking the count to 887 in the state, according to a health department bulletin. DES32 HP-VIRUS-LD CASES Two more COVID-19 cases reported in HP, tally climbs to 79 Shimla: Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 79 in the state.

DEL58 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Record one-day spike in cases takes Uttarakhand COVID-19 tally to 88 Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported six COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far, bringing the virus count to 88, a state health department bulletin said..