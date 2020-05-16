25 persons from one apartment test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

A total of 25 persons from a residential apartment tested positive for COVID-19 in Madannapet area of Hyderabad's old city, said Ashok Samrat, Zonal Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), on Saturday. "As many as 25 persons from a residential apartment tested positive for COVID-19 in Madannapet area of Hyderabad's old city. All have been shifted to hospital for treatment and their contacts are being identified," Samrat told ANI over the phone.

"It has been noticed that one person from the apartment is the primary contact of a COVID-19 patient. It has also been noticed that a birthday party was held inside the apartment which few people attended. It is not yet confirmed that infection spread in that party," he added. According to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 1454 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana including 959 who have recovered and 34 deaths. (ANI)