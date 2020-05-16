Left Menu
R'than CM directs officials to set up online employment exchange for labourers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:32 IST
The chief minister said the Labour department should also start training the labourers according to their abilities and requirement of the industries, it said. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday issued directions for setting up of an online employment exchange for labourers to help them find jobs amid the ongoing lockdown, an official statement said. The online employment exchange will also fulfil the manpower demand of the industries, it said.

Through a video conference, Gehlot directed officials to set up the employment exchange and to design new projects for skill development of the labourers, the statement said. The chief minister said the Labour department should also start training the labourers according to their abilities and requirement of the industries, it said. The chief minister also laid emphasis on reforms in labour laws in line with the present scenario, the statement said.

During the video conference, Gehlot also gave approval to the Migrant Rajasthani Labour Welfare Fund which will be used to provide assistance to the labourers, it said. Besides, the chief minister also gave instructions to conduct medical tests of all the persons who are arriving in the state from abroad.

Rajasthan Labour Minister Tika Ram Jully, Chief Secretary D B Gupta and other officers also joined the video conference...

