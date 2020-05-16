Left Menu
MHA nod for 3 flights to bring back Goan seafarers from Italy

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:46 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted about the development, thanking the MHA and Ministry of External Affairs. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday gave its nod for three chartered flights to bring back 414 stranded Indians, most of the ship crew members, to Goa from Italy. Pratap Singh Rawat, undersecretary, MHA, said in an official memo that the ministry had no objection to "carrying out immigration functions in respect of 414 Indian nationals coming to India (Dabolim Airport, Goa) from Italy through three special flights".

The flights, arranged by M/s Costa Cruise company, are tentatively scheduled to land in Goa on May 20. The clearance was subject to production of No Objection Certificates from competent authorities in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Director General of Civil Aviation, the memo added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted about the development, thanking the MHA and Ministry of External Affairs. As per the state government data, at least 7,000 Goans working on ships are stranded across the globe since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Goa Seaman Association of India's Founder President Dixon Vaz said it was good news for the families of stranded seafarers. "We expect similar action to follow in future and all Goans who are stranded abroad and brought back home," he said.

