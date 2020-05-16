One dies of coronavirus as infection count rises to 4,960 in Rajasthan

One person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday as the number of those testing positive for it rose to 4,960 with 213 fresh cases, 119 of which were inmates of the Jaipur district jail

The fresh death was reported from Jaipur, taking the fatality toll to 126 in the state, officials said. Of the 213 cases reported on Saturday, the maximum of 131 were from Jaipur, including 119 from the district jail. Twenty-seven cases were reported from Dungarpur; 10 from Sirohi; nine from Udaipur; seven each from Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bhilwara; three each from Nagaur and Tonk; and one each from Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Pali and Sikar. One person from other state also tested positive, according to an official. In the Jaipur district jail, the infection spread from a prisoner who was brought there in early April

DG (Prisons) NRK Reddy said the prisoner was taken ill and shifted to a hospital where he tested positive for coronavirus. He said all prisoners and the staff at the jail have been tested. After coronavirus cases surfaced in the jail, the authorities decided to send new prisoners of Jaipur, Alwar and Sawaimadhopur jails to that of Dausa as a temporary measure. “Now, we are not taking new prisoners to the Jaipur, Alwar and Sawaimadhopur jails. They are being sent to the Dausa jail,” he said. The occupants of Dausa jail have been shifted to the Shyalawas jail. In Rajasthan, 2,944 patients have recovered from the infection, leaving 1,890 active cases in the state as of now.