Maha: In Pune virus hotspot, man dies waiting for ambulance

The kin and neighbours of a 54- year-old man have alleged that he died waiting for an ambulance in Nana Peth area, one of the coronavirus hotspots in Pune. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday, they added.

Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Saturday said he had issued notice to the 108 ambulance service as well as the zonal and ward officers of the area over the incident. "At around 12:30am on Friday, my father collapsed in the washroom. As he is obese, we made him sit on a chair and called the 108 ambulance service several times but nobody turned up. He was conscious till 1:30am. We rushed him to Sassoon Hospital in a tempo but he was declared dead on admission at around 3:30am," his son said.

"We were told he died of a heart attack. If the ambulance had arrived in time, my father could have been saved," he added..