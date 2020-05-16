Six injured after bus hits electricity pole in Bihar
Six people were injured after a bus they were travelling in hit an electricity pole at Danapur today.ANI | Danapur (Bihar) | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:24 IST
Six people were injured after a bus they were travelling in hit an electricity pole at Danapur today.
The bus was carrying migrant workers from Danapur to Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.
Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)
