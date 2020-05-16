Rajasthan govt allocates over Rs 55 crore for hailstorm-hit farmers

Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:32 IST
The Rajasthan government has allocated over Rs 55 crore for the farmers who suffered crop loss due to recent hailstorms in the state, an official said. The government also allocated Rs 52 lakh as assistance to dependents of those killed in the storm-related incidents. Siddharth Mahajan, Secretary of the Disaster Management and Relief Department, said farmers in Bharatpur, Kumher, Nadbai, Deeg, Nagar and Roopwas tehsils of Bharatpur district had suffered losses due to hailstorms in the last week of February and first week of March.

The government has now allocated Rs 55.38 crore as a grant to farmers who suffered 33 per cent or more losses, he said. The official said 13 persons were killed due to thunderstorms on May 3 and 4 in Sawaimadhopur, Tonk, Jalore and Alwar district. The government has allocated Rs 52 lakh for dependents of those killed due to it, he said.

